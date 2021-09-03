Mixed Asian Media to Present MIXED ASIAN MEDIA FEST

Mixed Asian Media (Formerly known as Hapa Mag) will present their first annual Mixed Asian Media Fest (MAMF) September 18th-19th, 2021.

In light of COVID-19, MAM Fest will be a virtual celebration of mixed Asian & Pacific Islanders, who express themselves through creative art forms - including film, theatre, art, dance, and more! The festival will take place on the platform Bizzabo.

To be part of this never-before-seen festival, at least one person of mixed Asian or Pacific Islander descent must be part of the creative team, producorial team, and/or cast. Films, theatrical performances, and new media pieces are eligible if created, published, and/or distributed from 2017-2021 (the life span of Hapa Mag).

Mixed Asian Media (MAM) is a collective created by multiracial, mixed Asian/Pacific Islanders (APIs). We seek to build a community through conversations of what it means to be of mixed Asian/Pacific Islander descent and find intersectionality in the search for our ever-evolving place in society.

To be mixed API is to be part of a diverse and growing population with many perspectives. We provide a platform to explore pertinent experiences, build powerful relationships, and discover sought-after clarity in the mixed-Asian narrative. We believe that representation and diversity matter in all mediums. From every issue of our magazine to the annual creative festival, we strive to capture mixed Asian/Pacific Islander American (APIA) stories and experiences through all of our current and future mediums.

"Representation is so important. I grew up never seeing anyone that looked like me on the stage and screen. Meanwhile, as a child actor, I was constantly told by the gatekeepers of Hollywood and theatre that I didn't fit in and wasn't enough of one heritage or the other to be a viable product. Gross, I know. This is why Mixed Asian Media Fest is so important," states Alex Chester, Editor-in-Chief of Mixed Asian Media and Director of MAMF. She continues, "Our festival will feature a variety of mixed APIs within their respective art forms. We are the first to create something like this, and I hope the festival brings our ever-growing community together."

Mixed Asian Media Fest is proud to be partnering with two BIPOC-led organizations. Leviathan Lab and CRUX XR.

"As a lab for new work for film and theatre-makers of Asian descent, Leviathan Lab's mission aligns perfectly with the work of Mixed Asian Media Fest," said Ariel Estrada, founder and Producing Artistic Director of Leviathan Lab. "The fest will expand the scope of storytelling from the Asian diaspora, celebrating exciting and daring new work told from the unique perspectives of those of mixed race. I am proud to have Leviathan partner with Mixed Asian Media for this groundbreaking festival."

"As an organization dedicated to Black liberation, we at CRUX stand with our Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander siblings. We are excited to support, sponsor, and bolster the multi-racial inclusivity and creative expressions featured in the first-ever Mixed Asian Media Festival."

Michaela Ternasky-Holland, Creative Producer of MAMF shares, "I feel honored to be able to launch and expand Mixed Asian Media alongside the Hapa Mag staff. Through Mixed Asian Media Fest, we'll be connecting and empowering current creatives, inspiring the up and coming creatives, and educating those who are not familiar with the strength and ingenuity of multi-racial Asian/Pacific Island Americans." She continues her statement saying, "This is also a turnkey moment for multi-racial representation in light of the #StopAAPIHate movement. We are THE BRIDGE to the racially expansive divide in our communities."

MAMF is thrilled to announce the following sponsors supporting the festival:

Crowdfunding: Indiegogo.

The festival itself will kick off on September 15th, 2021 and conclude on September 19th, 2021.

MAMF will start September 15th, with panels/Q&A's featuring: "Crowdfunding" presented by Seed & Spark, "MAM Labs Talkback" co-presented by Blended Future Project, a screening of The Next Unicorn episodes 1 & 2, followed by a Q&A with director/writer/actor Elizabeth Chang, "Behind the Camera: Storytelling in Film & Television Panel" with Leah Nanako Winkler (New Amsterdam S2, Love Life S2, Kentucky, Two Mile Hollow, God Said This,) Zosimo Maximo (Groove Me Media,) Hernando Cortes Watson (Hollywood, A Reunion,) and Maris Lidaka (Blended Future Project,) "In Front of the Camera: Starring in Film & Television Panel" with Jolene Purdy (Wanda Vision, White Lotus, OITNB) Troy Iwata (Dash & Lilly, What Lies Below, New Amsterdam, Summoning Slyvia) and Laurine Price (Phoenix, The Young and the Restless, Switched,) and a Q&A with writer Christina Strain (Finding O'hana, The Magicians, Shadow and Bone.)

Headlining evening programming will be cast members and creative of Disney + Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 1 will be screened, following will be a Q&A with Peyton Elizabeth Lee as "Lahela 'Doogie' Kamealoha" (Andi Mack, Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Shameless,) Jason Scott Lee as "Benny Kamealoha," (Mulan, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Lilo & Stitch,) Kathleen Rose Perkins "Dr. Clara Hannon" (I Am Not Okay With This, Big Shot, Episodes,) Jeffery Bowyer-Chapman "Charles Zeller" (Unreal, Spiral, RuPaul's Drag Race,) Mapuana Makia "Noelani Nakayama" (Finding O'hana, Aloha) Matthew Sato "Kai Kamealoha" (Hawaii 5-0, Side Hustle,) Wes Tian "Brian Patrick Kamealoha," Emma Meisel "Steph Denisco" (American Horror Story: 1984,) and Creator/Executive Producer Kourtney Kang (Pretty Smart, Fresh Off The Boat, How I Met Your Mother.)

The evening will end with a virtual party featuring standup, trivia, and networking - featuring comedian Dylan Adler.

September 16th schedule includes: "Somatic Practices" with Chia-Ti, "How Our Mixed Identities Inform Our Artistry" co-presented by Mixt Collective, "Multi-Hyphenates in Virtual Reality" with Randall Okita, and Mixed Asian Media's Michaela Ternasky-Holland, "Creative and Community Work in the Virtual World" presented by The Mixed Space, "Large Scale Art & Immersive Installations" with Randy Wong-Westbrooke & Beth Chin presented by Re-Mixed "Grant Writing and Fundraising for Documentary" co-presented by Video Consortium, and "Unpacking your Inheritance" presented by Inheritance Project.

The evening featured programming will be a screening of the documentary Hafu, co-presented by A-Doc, followed by a Q&A session with Hafu's co-directors and co-producers Megumi Nishikura and Lara Perez Takagi.

September 17th schedule: "A Conversation on Mixed Fluency: Intersections of Mixed Identifying Artists" presented by Mixt Collective, "Fundraising & Open Financing Open Consultation" presented by CRUX, "Breathwork" with Mallory Combemale, "Onstage: Starring in Theatrical Productions" with Ali Ewoldt (Broadway: Phantom of the Opera, KING and I,) Troy Iwata (Broadway: Be More Chill, Netflix's Dash and Lilly,) Olivia Oguma (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, A Christmas Carol,) Megan Masako Haley (National Tours: Wicked, Mean Girls) and moderated by Erin Quill (Broadway: Avenue Q,)"Intersectionality in theatre with Alliance for Jewish Theatre" with Alison Lea Bender (V/O Pinkfong/Baby Shark, Off-Broadway: Academia Nuts) Stephanie Mieko Cohen (Broadway: Les Miserables,) Alex Chester ( Broadway: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, EIC Mixed Asian Media,) Jeremy Aluma (Alliance of Jewish Theatre,) "Backstage: Storytelling Behind the Curtain" with Andy Lowe (East West Players,) Jonathan Castanien (The Song Collective,) Randy Wong-Westbrooke, and David Murakami "Indiginous Narratives to the Front" with TX Tario (A Crime to Remember,) Barrie Kealoah (A Crime to Remember,) "A Conversation on Mixed Fluency: Intersections of Mixed Identifying Artists - co-presented by Mixt Collective," A Q&A with Joseph Ahmed (Half Magic)

The evening featured programming will have a Q&A with Scott Sickles (5-time consecutive Writers Guild of America Awardee, 7 time Emmy Award Nominee, General Hospital, ONE LIFE to Live,) followed by a free open to the public reading of his play The Known Universe. All donations will benefit Leviathan Lab, followed by a networking event co-presented by Strong Asian Lead.

September 18th schedule: "Bridge the Love - Meditation" with Denise Michelle, "Online Branding for the Creative" a workshop presented by The Light Leaks, "Welcome to Chinatown" a panel presented by Welcome to Chinatown, a Q&A with activist/artist Kim Saira, "Disability Justice" a Q&A with Jennifer Kumiyama,

a Q&A with activist Annie Wu, a screening of "The Senseii" followed by a Q&A with Director/Writer/Actor Diana Lee Inosanto (The Mandalorian, Attila: Battle Angel, Lucifer,) and "A Performance" co-presented by Blasian Project with casting director and v/o actor Ashley Nguyen DeWitt (Harvey Girls Forever, Trolls: The Beat Goes On, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle.)

Evening featured programming will be a screening of the award-winning feature film Relic, directed and written by Natalie Erika James, followed by a Q&A with her.

The evening will wrap up with a networking event co-presented by Re-Mixed.

September 19th schedule: Start the final day of the festival with "Balance Calm and Positivity" followed by a Q&A with Rebecca Lee Lerman (Mixed Asian Media writer, Her Hotel,) "12 Steps to Starting a Project" a workshop presented by The Mixed Space, Q&A with Gotham FC soccer player Caprice Dydasco, "Let's Make Guidelines for Leaders of Online Spaces" a workshop presented by The Mixed Space, a Q&A with restauranteur Bianca Stam, "MAM in Video Games" a Q&A with Lauren Stone, Clancy Narrative Specialist, Q&A with Animation Casting and voice director, Ashley Nguyen DeWitt, "The Moth Content Play" presented by The Moth, followed by "The Moth Hour" with The Moth team, a screening of The Monkey Prince and the Flower Maiden followed by "We Are Not All Ninjas" with Samantha Win (Army of the Dead, Wonder Woman, Justice League,) and Yoshi Sudarso (Power Rangers, The Paper Tigers, Bullet Train.)

Featured evening programming includes the award-winning film Inbetween Girl, followed by AzNPoP (a satirical pop band and all-Asian sketch comedy team), and the all-girl mixed Asian band Crimson Apple. Concluding Mixed Asian Media Fest will be the award ceremony and a dance party co-presented by No Proscenium.

Programming up for awards will be broken down into: Feature, Narrative Shorts & Music Videos, Documentary Features & Documentary Shorts. MAMF is excited to be presenting a New Media category that will cover web series, podcasts, VR/AR, interactive, experimentative, game, installations, artwork, and other. There will also be a Mixed Asian Media Fest Writers Lab (MAM LABS) co-presented by Blended Future Project. Attendees will be able to interact in panel discussions, talkbacks, workshops, networking events, virtual karaoke, and virtual dance parties - a true celebration of mixed APIs.

Of course, what would a festival be without awards and laurels? MAMF will curate a panel of judges to determine the following: Most Impactful for the Mixed Asian Community (Grand Jury Award,) Best Narrative Short Film, Best Feature Documentary, Best Short Documentary, Best New Media, Best Theatrical Feature, and Best Theatrical Short. MAMF is excited to announce the following people joining the judging committee: Erin Quill, Emi Ellis Chelsea Russell, Melina Coumas, Kate Rigg, Katie Malia, Kathy Hsieh, Roger Tang, Chung Tsang, and Rachel Liu.

All submissions to the specific categories are eligible for awards ie: a mixed Asian or Pacific Islander director will not be favored over a mixed Asian or Pacific Islander producer for the Best Narrative Feature Film.

MAMF is excited to announce the following creative projects that have been selected for the competition portion of the festival. (Awards and prizes will be announced at the closing ceremony on Sept 19th.)

Narrative Shorts: American Blood, Beware of the Leopard, By Your Side, Dragon Style, Eye Catcher, 15 Down, If I Rise, I'll Fly Away, and In Full Bloom. Lapis D Lumine, Love is a Compass - a Tribute to All Filipino Lolas (Grandmothers,) Lightning, Lullaby, The KING of Hearts Magic Society, Mint, Other, The Owner Is In, Reverie, Small Charcoal Grill/Shichirin (A Parody of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings,') The Chinese Myth of the Immortal White Snake, Water & Oil, What If, Wooden Sword, The Whole Truth, and Zhwan.

Theatricals: ALIEN CITIZEN: An Earth Odyssey, Dear John Cho, Finding the In-Between, First Violin: Anugraha, Infinitely Yours, The Masterpiece: A Short Musical, and Please Scream Inside Your Heart.

New Media: Come with Me, Drama High, Hard Rain: A Mixtape Cabaret, I AM AMERICAN, Minor Legends, and In-Between.

Documentaries co-presented by A-Doc: Ara Untamed, Behind the Mask: Miya Turnbull, THE ITO SISTERS: AN AMERICAN STORY, The Last Queen, Jewish Enough Asian Enough [Episode 5 of LUNAR,] Minidoka, Parental Guidance Suggested, Unsettled, and YAI NIN.

MAMF is also excited to announce MAM Fam Originals, a specific category to showcase the Mixed Asia Media staff and the awesome creative work they do outside of MAM. These creative projects are not eligible for any awards. Breakaway, Call the Sandman, Deep Fake, Her Hotel, Lutaw, Interview with an Aswang, and Singing in the Apocalypse Now.

Tickets are globally available now and cannot guarantee the geo-blocking of accepted submissions.

Be sure to keep up to date on Mixed Asian Media Fest, by following their social media accounts @MAM_Fest on IG and Facebook