Mina Kimes Joins HARD KNOCKS Podcast To Talk Seahawks After Cowboys Loss

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Mina Kimes, a self-described Seahawks superfan and NFL analyst, appeared on the third episode of the official Hard Knocks podcast for HBO Max to break down what has stood out to her this season as the team works through training camp. The episode arrives after Mike Macdonald's Seahawks suffered a preseason loss to the Cowboys, a result host Andrew Siciliano notes leaves the team with plenty still to prove.

On the episode, Siciliano and Kimes discuss why the reigning Super Bowl champions may not necessarily be the best team in their own division this season, offering a skeptical read on Seattle's positioning heading into the year. Kimes brings her outside analyst perspective alongside her personal fandom for the franchise to the conversation.

The episode also covers several players generating attention in camp, including newly-signed cornerback Terrion Arnold, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe, and receiver Montorie Foster Jr., who is also working as a realtor. Siciliano walks through the opportunities each of these players faces as the team looks to build on last year's championship run.

The podcast serves as a companion to HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, the television series marking the first time the Hard Knocks franchise has documented a defending Super Bowl champion. The podcast was previously previewed with a trailer featuring Siciliano guiding listeners through the team's preseason storylines.

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