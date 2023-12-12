Millie Bobby Brown's DAMSEL Gets Netflix Release Date

DAMSEL will premiere March 8, 2024 on Netflix.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Netflix has announced that Millie Bobby Brown’s DAMSEL will premiere on March 8, 2024.

The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the film was written by Dan Mazeau.

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

The film is executive produced by Sue Baden-Powel, Zack Roth, Millie Bobby Brown, Robert Brown, Dan Mazeau, and Mark Bomback.

Watch the teaser trailer here:



