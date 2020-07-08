Michelle Buteau Named Host of the 42nd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Today, BRIC, a leading Brooklyn-based arts and media institution, has named actress and comedian, Michelle Buteau as the official host of the 2020 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. The 42nd annual festivalwill be a newly reinvented, highly immersive two-day virtual experience taking place Saturday, July 25th and Sunday, July 26th at 8pm EST across digital platforms, such as Youtube and Facebook, and on BRIC's TV channels.

Buteau is one of the stars of the TV remake of First Wives Club on BET. She is also the host of the popular Netflix series The Circle, which has been picked up for two more seasons. Other film and TV credits include Always Be My Maybe, Tales of the City, Russian Doll and Someone Great. Michelle's one-hour comedy special Welcome to Buteaupia, is coming out on Netflix later this year. Her book Survival of the Thickest will be published by Simon & Schuster in early December.

"I miss my friends, family, food, music, culture. When I heard BRIC was still doing their music festival this year but on a virtual platform, I was so happy. And then they asked me to host? I was over the moon excited! You mean I have plans besides cleaning my kitchen?!? This is the slice of Brooklyn social we've all been craving. We can't go to the festival and that's ok, we're gonna bring the festival to you. It's going to be thoughtful, special and hello, dope as hell," says Michelle Buteau.

Additionally, President and CEO of The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, David Ehrenberg, will be honored and presented with the 2020 Celebrate Brooklyn! Award during the festival. Ehrenberg oversees its diverse tenant base and ongoing expansion efforts. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of Real Estate Transaction Services at the New York City Economic Development Corporation, where he managed many of the city's priority economic development projects.

Previously announced performers include Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, philanthropist and activist Common with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, DJ and co-founding member of The Roots Questlove, Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Lila Downs, Nigerian singer/songwriter, composer and actress Yemi Alade, Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, actress and activist Angelique Kidjo, Caribbean soca group KES, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Madison McFerrin, rapper and actress Junglepussy, Puerto Rican Pop duo Buscabulla, and Swedish singer/songwriter The Tallest Man on Earth.



For more information and the full artist lineup, visit BRICartsmedia.org.

Related Articles View More TV Stories