Michael Mosley Will Play Dr. Light On TITANS

Deadline reports that Michael Mosley will play DC villain Doctor Light in the second season of "Titans."

Mosley plays Dr. Arthur Light, a physicist who manipulates light and its properties to launch a criminal career. The character debuted in 1962, and has been used in a variety of places and situations over the years.

Titans follows a team of young superheroes led by Nightwing ( Brenton Twaites), the hero formerly known as Robin the Boy Wonder. The series hails from Greg Berlanti and Akiva Goldsman.

Mosley is known for his time on "Ozark," and for his recurring role on "Scrubs" (Drew Suffin). He also appeared on "Pan Am," "Sirens," and "Castle." He starred in an off-Broadway revival of "The Glass Menagerie" in 2010.

Read the original story on Deadline.





