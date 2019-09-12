Michael McKean Will Lead DELILAH on HBO Max

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy-nominated actor Michael McKean has secured his next project: he will lead upcoming comedy pilot "Delilah" at HBO Max.

McKean plays a successful car dealer who's dealing with the death of his wife, his bickering grown children and the arrival of Delilah, a young woman who claims to be his daughter.

McKean's Tom Childs Sr. is something of a local celebrity thanks to a series of TV commercials for his car dealership. He's not used to dealing with emotions, but recent events are forcing him to become more introspective and take stock of his life. It's possible that Delilah is Tom's daughter, but it's also possible she's lying, mistaken, crazy or all of the above.

The actor played Chuck McGill, Jimmy's older brother, on "Better Call Saul" for three seasons. He is a member of Spinal Tap and starred in the film of the same name; he's a fixture in many Christopher Guest pictures. He also starred in "Clue," and guest starred recently on "The Good Place" and "Good Omens." His Broadway credits include "All The Way," "The Little Foxes," and "The Pajama Game," among others.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





