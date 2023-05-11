Michael J. Fox to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Museum of the Moving Image's Spring 'Moving Image Awards' Benefit Event

The Board of Trustees of Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) TODAY announced that actor and activist Michael J. Fox will be honored at its annual spring Moving Image Awards benefit event on June 6, 2023. This year's event celebrates leaders in comedy and will salute the career of Fox, as well as his upcoming project STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+).

"We are honored to present the MoMI Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Michael J. Fox, a great artist and inspiring human being, at our Spring 2023 Moving Image Awards benefit event," said MoMI's Co-Chairmen Ivan Lustig and Michael Barker. "His many contributions in film and television for over four decades have been memorable and meaningful and exemplary for so many who come through our Museum's doors."

Funds raised at the Moving Image Awards help support MoMI's exhibitions, screenings, and education and community engagement programs, which serve youth and adults, and children and their families, most of whom are residents of the most ethnically diverse region in the world, Queens.

The evening includes cocktails, a program and awards ceremony in the Sumner M. Redstone Theater, and a seated dinner.

Michael J. Fox will be in attendance at the Museum to accept his award for Lifetime Achievement. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Michael J. Fox gained fame for his starring roles playing Alex P. Keaton on the sitcom Family Ties and Marty McFly in Back to the Future. His blockbuster movies include Back to the Future, The Secret of My Success, Doc Hollywood, Casualties of War, and The American President. He returned to television in his award-winning lead role on Spin City, followed by guest appearances in series like Rescue Me, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Good Wife.

His many awards include five Emmys, four Golden Globes, one Grammy, two Screen Actors Guild awards, the People's Choice award, and GQ Man of the Year. In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which is now the leading Parkinson's organization in the world. To date the foundation has raised over 1.5 Billion.

He is the author of four New York Times bestselling books: Lucky Man, Always Looking Up, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Future, and No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality. Fox is the subject of a new documentary from Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim which Apple Original Films will release in theaters and online.

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie recounts Fox's extraordinary story in his own words. Using documentary, archival, and scripted elements, it tells the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood.

STILL accounts his public life full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss with his never-before-seen private journey including the years that followed his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29. The film chronicles Fox's personal and professional triumphs and travails and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

About Museum of the Moving Image

Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) is the only institution in the United States that deals comprehensively with the art, technology, enjoyment, and social impact of film, television, and digital media. In its acclaimed facility in Astoria, New York, the Museum presents exhibitions; screenings; discussion programs featuring actors, directors, and creative leaders; and education programs. It houses the nation's largest collection of moving image artifacts and screens over 500 films annually.

Its exhibitions-including the core exhibition Behind the Screen and The Jim Henson Exhibition-are noted for their integration of material objects, interactive experiences, and audiovisual presentations.

Photo by Mark Seliger