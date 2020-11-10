Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and HBO Max Launch 20 DAYS OF KINDNESS Campaign

On behalf of their new film 'Superintelligence,' from New Line Cinema.

HBO Max kicked off a "20 Days of Kindness" campaign today on behalf of their new film "Superintelligence," from New Line Cinema. Melissa McCarthy and director Ben Falcone announced the campaign this morning during their appearance on THE TODAY SHOW while launching the first trailer for the movie. With a "20 for 20 in 20" initiative, HBO Max will highlight and donate $20K to a different good cause daily for 20 days while encouraging others to lend their support along the way. In addition, AT&T helped kick off the campaign with a $1 million contribution to Girls Who Code. The film launches on HBO Max Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

In addition to media appearances by Melissa, on November 13, World Kindness Day, the campaign will celebrate acts of kindness shared across social media. Content can include a post, tagging someone with a kind word, or showing a short video of a random act of kindness. Talent and influencers will help launch the program, encouraging others to participate using the hashtag #20DaysOfKindness.

Users can go to https://20daysofkindness.com for more information and to follow the different charities daily. As part of the #20DaysofKindness campaign, Melissa, Ben & HBO Max are also launching a Prizeo charity sweepstakes, giving away a Tesla, a hangout with Melissa & Ben and chances to attend the premiere with all funds raised benefitting Conservation International, World Central Kitchen, and Make-A-Wish. For more information visit prizeo.com/superintelligence

In the film, when an all-powerful Superintelligence (James Corden) chooses to study the most average person on Earth, "Carol Peters" (Melissa McCarthy), the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the A.I. decides to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it's up to Carol to prove that people are worth saving.

AT&T helps family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. Its contribution to Girls Who Code will enable computer Science summer programs across the U.S. in 2021, as well as pipeline programs that support girls throughout their educational journey and into the workforce. The AT&T family of companies has supported Girls Who Code and its computer Science summer programs since 2012, with financial and in-kind contributions now totaling more than $17 million.

Watch the trailer for "Superintelligence" here:

