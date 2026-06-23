Meghann Fahy and Glenn Howerton to Lead THE GIRLFRIEND Film

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Stage and screen performer Meghann Fahy is starring alongside actor Glenn Howerton in The Girlfriend, a new feature from director Natalie Morales and XYZ Films. Written by Howerton alongside Rich Appel, the film is set to begin production at the end of June.

The Girlfriend follows a character named Claire, who gives up her perfect New York City life and moves to Alabama for her husband Elliot’s (Howerton) dream job. Seeing her isolated, friendless, and unhappy, Elliot does what any loving husband would do: he secretly hires an escort (Fahy) to be her new best friend.

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine are producing for 21 Laps, along with Jill Howerton and Glenn Howerton from Zoe Knife Productions, Rich Appel from Persons Unknown, Guy Danella and Nick Spicer from XYZ Films, Richard Alan Reid from Buzzfeed Studios and Lee Kim.

Executive Producers include Josh Kunau, Maxime Cottray, Aram Tertzakian, Andrea Scarso, Timo Argillander, John Straley, R. Wesley Sierk, Gary Farkas, Clement Lepoutre, Olivier Muller and Bertrand Perrodo. Emily Feher from 21 Laps will also have a producing role.

A two-time Emmy Award-nominated actress, Meghann Fahy appeared on Broadway as Natalie in Next to Normal, later performing off-Broadway in Lost Girls at MCC Theater and Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017 production of Linda.

Fahy went on to garner her first Emmy nomination for her performance as “Daphne Sullivan” in the HBO series The White Lotus. She earned her second Emmy nomination for her lead performance opposite Julianne Moore in Netflix’s Sirens.

Other screen credits include Netflix’s The Perfect Couple and the series The Bold Type. Up next, Fahy stars opposite Rose Byrne in the Peacock limited series The Good Daughter, premiering in November.

Glenn Howerton is an award-winning actor, writer, and producer best known for co-creating and starring as Dennis Reynolds in the long-running FX comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also starred in NBC’s A.P. Bio and the Netflix Limited Series Sirens.

Natalie Morales is an award-winning actress, writer, and director known for standout roles in acclaimed series, including The Beast in Me, The Morning Show, Parks & Rec, as well as the feature film, No Hard Feelings. She made her simultaneous directorial debut in 2021 with the Hulu Original film, Plan B and the SXSW Audience Award-winning feature, Language Lessons, in which she also co-wrote and co-starred.

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