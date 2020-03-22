Meghan McCain Announces She is Pregnant With Her First Child

Meghan McCain announced that she is pregnant with her first child!

The co-host of The View is now planning to film the show from home as a precaution, due to the ongoing concern regarding COVID-19.

McCain wrote on Instagram: "My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant. Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

Read the full post below:

McCain is an American columnist, author, and television personality. She has worked for ABC News, FOX News, MSNBC, and serves as a co-host of The View since 2017.

McCain is the daughter of 2008 presidential candidate and U.S. senator John McCain and Cindy McCain. She has been a public figure for much of her life, first appearing at the 1996 Republican National Convention. McCain received media attention of her own accord in 2007 for her blog, McCain Blogette, on which she documented life on the campaign trail with her father. In 2009, she became a contributing writer for The Daily Beast, before going on to work for numerous major news networks.





