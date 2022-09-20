Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller & More to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

The series will return for its 48th season on October 1.

Sep. 20, 2022  

The 48th season of "Saturday Night Live" will kick off Oct. 1 with Miles Teller making his hosting debut. Teller co-stars in the record-breaking "Top Gun: Maverick," currently in theaters and on digital.

Kendrick Lamar will return for his third appearance as "SNL" musical guest. The Pulitzer Prize, Emmy and Grammy Award winner is currently on a world tour following the release of his album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers."

Brendan Gleeson will host "SNL" for the first time on Oct. 8. The Emmy Award-winning actor stars in "The Banshees of Inisherin," in theaters Oct. 21.

Willow will perform as "SNL" musical guest for the first time. Her highly anticipated fifth album, "," will be released Oct. 7.

Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty on Oct. 15 for her "SNL" hosting debut and second musical guest appearance. The three-time Grammy winner's newest album, "Traumazine," was released Aug. 12.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, the "SNL" season premiere episode will stream live on Peacock on Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Watch every season of SNL now on Peacock."Saturday Night Live" won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

"SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series)."Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Regional Awards

