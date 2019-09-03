McDonald's Philippines Releases Grandparents' Day Video

Manila, Philippines-- There is no time limit to dreaming. After all, age is just a number, and it's never too late to explore new opportunities or chase new dreams.

That's the message that McDonald's reminds everyone in its latest online video featuring Philippine music icon Jose Mari Chan and McDonald's Philippines Chairman and Founder Dr. George T. Yang.

Set to the duo's collaborative duet of Chan's "Can We Just Stop and Talk Awhile," which he made popular in the 1970s, the film shows the two men exchanging roles for a day. Each one gets a glimpse into the day in the life of the other, as we see Chan experiencing the fulfillment behind running McDonald's and bringing smiles to his customers' and employees' faces. Yang, on the other hand, a classical musician himself, gets to warm up his vocal cords as he spends the day rehearsing for a concert.

In the end, they find themselves back in the comforts of a warm McDonald's meal shared with a friend, and in the reality that they both were able to live out their dreams in their own way.

Released in time for Grandparents' Day on September 8, 2019, the video serves as a tribute to grandparents everywhere--a testament to making every moment count.





