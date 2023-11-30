Max Announces 'The Art Of Drag' With A Pop-Up Drag Makeover Experience In Miami

The events will be on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9.

Nov. 30, 2023

Max Announces 'The Art Of Drag' With A Pop-Up Drag Makeover Experience In Miami

Max has announced a one-of-a-kind, in-person experience during Miami's annual arts fair Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, featuring drag makeovers and pop-up performances inspired by Max programming.

"The Art of Drag" Pop-Up Truck Tour, powered by Max’s Human By Orientation, the app’s audience initiative designed to elevate and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, will stop at Palace Bar in SOUTH BEACH on Friday, December 8 and the following day  in the Arts District's R House Wynwood on Saturday, December 9, for two drag brunch sittings each day, embedding itself into Miami’s busy fair weekend programming.

Both stops include dozens of free drag makeovers for attendees during scheduled drag brunches, plus pop-up performances, product giveaways, and other surprises.

“Max consistently honors and highlights queer artists throughout the year, showcasing a diverse array of LGBTQ+ content,” said Jackie Gagne, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at Max and HBO. “We are thrilled to celebrate Miami's vibrant queer community, expanding the impact of drag and queer art as a powerful means of expression to connect and resonate with all members of the Miami community.”

“The Art of Drag” Pop-Up Truck Tour is inspired by iconic drag programming on Max - including the popular Emmy®, Peabody, and GLAAD award-winning HBO Original unscripted series “We're Here” and the star-studded discovery+ Original renovation show “Trixie Motel” - and will visit two iconic drag performance venues in Miami Beach and Wynwood during one of Miami’s busiest weekends. The truck will serve as a traveling art installation featuring original artwork by Mithsuca Berry that celebrates the art of drag.

Saturday's stop will feature a performance and appearance by Florida native and “RuPaul's Drag Race” favorite Latrice Royale, who will star in season four of “We're Here” along with fellow “Drag Race” alums Jaida Essence Hall, Sasha Velour, and Priyanka.

“The Art of Drag” Pop-Up Truck Tour was created in partnership with Equality Florida, the state’s largest non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization.

“The Art of Drag” Pop-Up Truck Tour features exciting product partnerships with Trixie Cosmetics, which will provide makeup samples and other giveaways at every stop, and EqualPride, a media distribution partner. Below is a breakdown of the scheduled events, programming details, and the talent expected to attend and participate.
 
**Please Note: Scheduled programming and talent are subject to change. Limited seating available.**

Welcome to Max’s “The Art of Drag” Pop-Up Truck Tour

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Must Be 21+ For Access
@HumanByOrientation

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Palace Bar
1052 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Makeovers and product giveaways, plus pop-up performances. Hosted by London Adour, featuring makeovers by Jahsyra, Kahtya Tehnsion, and Kat Wilderness.
Friday, December 8 | 10am-5pm | Open to the Public

R House Wynwood
2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Makeovers and product giveaways, plus pop-up performance and appearance by Latrice Royale. Hosted by Athena Dion, featuring makeovers by Morphine Love Dion, FKA TWINK, and Jasmine Lords.
Saturday, December 9 | 10am-5pm | Open to the Public

About Human by Orientation
Human By Orientation is Max’s platform for the LGBTQIA+ community. They amplify and celebrate queer voices and stories through year-round programming and cultural moments (including exclusive music performances, comedy specials, and custom video series featuring queer creators) — encouraging people to express their proudest, queerest selves.

About Equality Florida
Equality Florida is the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community. Through education, grassroots organizing, coalition building, and lobbying, Equality Florida is dedicated to changing Florida so that no one suffers harassment or discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. For more information, visit eqfl.org.



