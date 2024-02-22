Matt McCauley's UNDEFILED Baseball Film Is Now Streaming

Matt McCauley's feature directorial debut, Undefiled, is now streaming in the US following its limited theatrical release.

Undefiled stars former MLB player Bradford Haynes (Stranger Things, Paradise City), Stelio Savante (Fresh Kills, Nefarious), Cory Kays (Looking For Andrew, Lily Is Here), Kalyn Wood (Wrath and Rituals), Sharonne Lanier (Pursuit Of Freedom, Son of The South), and Zach Sale (Ambitions, Miracles From Heaven).

In the film, “Struggling with an endless cycle of addiction, an aging Mitch Jennings finally gets his shot at professional baseball. But, taking that chance will mean turning his back on a team secret that may cost a young sex-trafficked victim her life.”

Watch the trailer here: