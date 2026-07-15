Matt Damon Spills Freezer Secrets with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon posted a new clip featuring Matt Damon in a segment called FREEZER SECRETS, in which the actor and host Jimmy Fallon find themselves locked inside the show's soundproof freezer and, under those icy conditions, share secrets they claim to have never told anyone before.

FREEZER SECRETS is a recurring comedy bit on THE TONIGHT SHOW in which the unusual setting, a literal walk-in freezer on the studio lot, serves as the premise for extracting candid and often absurd admissions from celebrity guests. The segment leans on the show's tradition of pairing Fallon with guests in structured games and scenarios designed to produce unscripted moments.

Damon has been a frequent presence in entertainment news coverage this summer. He recently described Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY as the hardest film he has ever made, and revealed he definitely wants to make his Broadway debut, saying he is waiting for the right project and moment to make it happen.

Tom Holland also appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW recently to discuss THE ODYSSEY, describing fight scenes he filmed alongside Damon during production of the Nolan film.

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