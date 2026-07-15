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A World Cup-themed breath competition took center stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, with host Jimmy Fallon inviting three contestants to go head-to-head in a challenge to see who could sustain the word 'goal' the longest on a single breath. The segment, titled LONGEST 'GOOOOOOOAL' EVER, leaned into the soccer celebration tradition of elongating the word into a drawn-out cheer.

The bit is a straightforward game segment built around the iconic broadcaster call associated with international soccer matches, where announcers famously stretch the word 'goal' across several seconds to heighten the drama of a score. Fallon framed the competition as a tribute to the World Cup, turning the familiar exclamation into a lung-capacity contest among studio participants.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Jimmy Fallon Hosts Longest GOOOOOOOAL Competition on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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