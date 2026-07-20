Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway & Christopher Nolan Discuss THE ODYSSEY on THE VIEW

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Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and director Christopher Nolan sat down with the co-hosts of THE VIEW to discuss their work on the film adaptation of THE ODYSSEY, covering how the story was brought to the big screen and how each of them approached transforming into their respective characters.

Nolan has described the project as the realization of a long-held ambition, telling TODAY in a previously covered interview that the undertaking was a test of endurance. Damon, who has been active on the press circuit ahead of the film's release, previously discussed the physical preparation his role required, including cutting gluten from his diet, during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The film is drawn from Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, which follows THE HERO Odysseus on his decade-long journey home after the fall of Troy.

THE ODYSSEY set a new record as Nolan's biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office for a non-sequel release, according to prior reporting. The film has drawn sustained attention across talk and late-night programs, with cast members and Nolan among those making the rounds to discuss the production.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on Tom Holland, Damon, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o discussing THE ODYSSEY on THE TONIGHT SHOW, where the cast described the scale of the film's physical sets as massive and realistic.

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