Hannah Waddingham Teases TED LASSO Season 4 on THE VIEW

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Hannah Waddingham stopped by THE VIEW to discuss the fourth and final season of TED LASSO, offering the daytime program's co-hosts a tease of what audiences can expect when the Apple TV+ comedy returns. The appearance marks another stop on what has been an active press run for Waddingham ahead of the season's arrival.

Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the club owner at the center of TED LASSO, a role that has made her one of the series' most celebrated cast members. BroadwayWorld previously covered her appearance on Good Morning America, where she similarly deflected questions about the show's return with characteristic charm while confirming the fourth season will be the last. She has also been seen recently in the Prime Video action comedy RIDE OR DIE alongside Octavia Spencer.

Season four of TED LASSO will see Ted return to Richmond to coach a second division women's football team, with Waddingham joined by returning cast members including Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. The season is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2026. The Paley Museum announced a PaleyLive event on August 6 featuring a screening of the season premiere and a first look at episode two, followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team.

BroadwayWorld also covered a separate VIEW appearance in which Waddingham discussed RIDE OR DIE and addressed what audiences can expect from her return as Rebecca Welton, making this latest visit a continuation of her ongoing conversation with the program about both projects.

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