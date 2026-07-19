Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o Talk THE ODYSSEY on TONIGHT SHOW

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Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o sat down together on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss their roles in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film adaptation of THE ODYSSEY, sharing how each of them found out Nolan wanted to cast them and what it was like to work alongside one another on the production.

The conversation covered the scale of the film's physical sets, which the cast described as massive and realistic. Damon, who has been making the rounds ahead of the film's release, previously appeared on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss the physical preparation he undertook for his role, including cutting gluten from his diet, as covered by BroadwayWorld. He also stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to recount how his character preparation startled co-star Robert Pattinson on set, a story previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

THE ODYSSEY is drawn from Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, following the hero Odysseus on his journey home after the fall of Troy. Nolan described the undertaking as a test of endurance during a separate appearance on TODAY, as BroadwayWorld reported. Holland had also appeared separately on THE TONIGHT SHOW earlier in the press cycle to discuss his role alongside Damon and Jon Bernthal in the film, as BroadwayWorld covered.

The film has drawn sustained attention across the entertainment press, with cast members and Nolan himself appearing on multiple programs. As BroadwayWorld noted, the project has also prompted a cultural ripple effect, with audiences seeking out Homer's original text in response to the film's visibility.

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