Laylsa De Oliviera's Best Moments as Cruz Highlighted in LIONESS Compilation

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Paramount posted a best-of compilation focused on Cruz, the character played by Laylsa De Oliviera in the espionage drama LIONESS, now streaming on Paramount+. The video traces Cruz's full arc across both seasons, from her initial entry into the covert Lioness program under Joe, played by Zoe Saldaña, through the completion of her Season 1 mission and into her expanded presence in Season 2.

In Season 2, Cruz returns as an established member of the quick reaction force team and takes on a new role as a shadow for Josie, played by Genesis Rodriquez. That dynamic between Cruz and Josie has been one of the more closely watched storylines of the second season. A previously covered clip from Season 2, Episode 7 captured a charged moment between the two characters that was cut short when the rest of the team arrived unexpectedly.

LIONESS is a drama series streaming on Paramount+. Season 3 of LIONESS is set to premiere on August 2 on Paramount+, with Zoe Saldaña returning alongside Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman. The upcoming season centers on Joe navigating converging threats from hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals.

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