Laylsa De Oliviera's Best Moments as Cruz Highlighted in LIONESS Compilation
The video traces Cruz from her entry into the Lioness program through her expanded role in Season 2 as a QRF team member.
Paramount posted a best-of compilation focused on Cruz, the character played by Laylsa De Oliviera in the espionage drama LIONESS, now streaming on Paramount+. The video traces Cruz's full arc across both seasons, from her initial entry into the covert Lioness program under Joe, played by Zoe Saldaña, through the completion of her Season 1 mission and into her expanded presence in Season 2.
In Season 2, Cruz returns as an established member of the quick reaction force team and takes on a new role as a shadow for Josie, played by Genesis Rodriquez. That dynamic between Cruz and Josie has been one of the more closely watched storylines of the second season. A previously covered clip from Season 2, Episode 7 captured a charged moment between the two characters that was cut short when the rest of the team arrived unexpectedly.
LIONESS is a drama series streaming on Paramount+. Season 3 of LIONESS is set to premiere on August 2 on Paramount+, with Zoe Saldaña returning alongside Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman. The upcoming season centers on Joe navigating converging threats from hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals.