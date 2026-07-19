Debbie Allen Shares Life Lessons on Success and Legacy on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Debbie Allen sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW for a conversation centered on success, purpose, and legacy, offering reflections on the principles that have guided her throughout her career. The clip, posted to the show's YouTube channel, captures Allen speaking with the kind of directness that has defined her public presence for decades.

Allen is a performer, choreographer, director, and producer whose career spans stage, screen, and television.

The conversation on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW gave Allen the opportunity to speak broadly about what she has learned over the course of her career and what she hopes to pass on. Hudson, an EGOT winner herself, brought her own perspective to the exchange as a host who has navigated a similarly high-profile career path.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, a nationally syndicated daytime talk program, has featured a range of guests this season, including, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld, a riff-off challenge featuring John Legend, Wayne Brady, and Billy Porter. The show has been renewed for a fifth season by Fox Television Stations through the 2026-2027 broadcast year.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Erika Alexander Recalls the Moment She Realized GET OUT Was Not a Comedy on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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