Matt Damon Shares His Family's Reaction to Argentina's World Cup Final Run on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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Matt Damon stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers at NBC Studios to share his family's reaction to Argentina reaching the World Cup Final, offering a personal and lighthearted moment during his sit-down with host Seth Meyers.

Damon has made multiple appearances on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers in recent days, using the platform to discuss his upcoming film THE ODYSSEY. In a prior segment covered by BroadwayWorld, Damon described how his character preparation for the film accidentally startled co-star Robert Pattinson on set, and he also recounted the physical experience of fitting inside a real Trojan horse during production.

THE ODYSSEY, which draws on the ancient Greek epic, has been a recurring topic across Damon's recent LATE NIGHT appearances, with the production drawing attention for its practical filmmaking approach and large-scale set pieces. The Argentina World Cup Final anecdote offered a departure from that promotional thread, giving audiences a glimpse into Damon's personal life away from the film.

BroadwayWorld has also covered Damon's earlier LATE NIGHT conversation about filming THE ODYSSEY aboard a boat, rounding out a busy stretch of appearances for the actor on the NBC program.

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