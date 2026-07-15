Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton & More Share Never-Before-Seen Moments on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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A newly posted compilation from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW gathers previously unreleased moments from several guest interviews, covering topics ranging from self-affirmation routines to behind-the-scenes music industry stories. The segments span a wide range of guests and subjects, offering candid exchanges that did not air during the original broadcast episodes.

Among the highlights, Mary J. Blige discusses her daily "hello gorgeous" morning affirmation and recounts being booed during a London performance, while Toni Braxton reveals that eating gummy bears before taking the stage is part of her pre-show ritual. Braxton also reflects on 30 years of touring and traces her vocal development back to singing in church. Johnny Gill and Kelly Clarkson bond over their shared backgrounds singing in church. Darlene Love details the origin story behind her holiday classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," and Arden Cho discloses that she has completed music videos that have yet to be released, touching on the reception to KPOP DEMON HUNTERS. Mark Ronson closes the compilation with an untold story involving Sean Lennon.

THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW, which confirmed earlier this year that it will conclude after seven seasons, is airing its final season through Fall 2026, with Clarkson continuing as host through the end of the run.

Recent guests on the program have included Adam Lambert, who appeared to discuss his self-titled album ADAM and his philosophy of JOMO, and Matt Cornett, who reflected on songwriting advice from Olivia Rodrigo.

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