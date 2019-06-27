Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean Join PINK SKIES AHEAD

Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean, Odeya Rush and Evan Ross join the cast of the drama "Pink Skies Ahead," according to Variety.

The film from Kelly Oxford tells the story of a wild young woman, played by Jessica Barden, whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

Blige will co-star as a therapist who specializes in panic attacks, along with McKean as the conservative father of Barden's character, who gives her a nothing job at his reasonably successful property management business.

The film's cast also includes Henry Winkler, Marcia Gay Harden, Rosa Salazar ("Alita: Battle Angel"), Lewis Pullman and Devon Bostic.

"Pink Skies Ahead" is based on the essay "No Real Danger" from Oxford's second book, "When You Find Out The World Is Against You."

Stampede's Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri are producing the film with Divide/Conquer's Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks as producers and Zac Locke as executive producer. Gordon Yu is also an executive producing.

Read the original article on Variety.





