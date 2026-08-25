Martha Stewart Admits She Never Met Belmont Cameli While Filming Starbucks Ad

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Martha Stewart made a candid admission during a TODAY appearance promoting Starbucks' new pumpkin spice season ad, revealing that she never actually crossed paths with co-star Belmont Cameli while the commercial was being shot. Shortly after the ad was posted, Stewart revealed that she hadn't actually met Cameli on set while shooting, calling her co-star "cuter" than the stand in.

The ad marks a pairing of two very different generations of fame, with Stewart bringing her lifestyle authority and Cameli representing a newer wave of talent through his role as an "Off Campus" breakout star. Their on screen chemistry in the campaign apparently masked the fact that the two never shared a set during production.

Stewart's remarks added an unexpected behind the scenes wrinkle to what is otherwise a straightforward seasonal marketing push tied to the return of Starbucks' pumpkin spice offerings. Her willingness to poke fun at the production process, rather than simply promote the drink, gave the TODAY segment its most memorable moment.

The exchange offered a lighthearted glimpse into how modern celebrity ad campaigns are often assembled in pieces, with co-stars sometimes never meeting in person despite appearing together in the final cut.

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