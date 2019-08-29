Marsha Stephanie Blake Joins HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

Variety reports that Marsha Stephanie Blake will join the upcoming final season of "How To Get Away With Murder."

Blake is best known for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of Linda McCray in Ava DuVernay's Netflix series "When They See Us," based on the harrowing true story of a group of five teenage boys of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

She's starred off and on Broadway in revivals of "The Crucible" and "The Merchant of Venice," as well as in "Joe Turner's Come and Gone."

She will star in Steven Soderberg's Netflix film "The Laundromat" next.

"How To Get Away With Murder" stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, Amirah Vann and Timothy Hutton.

Read the original story on Variety.





