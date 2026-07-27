Kevin Jonas Reveals His Daughter's New Pet Hamster on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

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A new furry family member was the topic of conversation when Kevin Jonas stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where he talked about getting his daughter a pet hamster. Jonas walked the hosts through the experience of adding the small pet to his household, offering a lighthearted, personal glimpse into life at home away from the stage.

Jonas discussed the decision behind the new pet and what it has been like navigating hamster ownership as a parent. The segment leaned into everyday family life rather than career milestones, giving viewers a look at Jonas outside of his usual public persona as a musician.

The conversation stayed centered on the hamster itself, with Jonas sharing details about how the pet came into the family's life and what the experience has been like since. It offered a change of pace from typical promotional interviews, focusing instead on a relatable parenting moment.

The appearance fits into a broader run of guest segments on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK that mix entertainment news with more personal, human-interest conversations, giving audiences a lighter, off-the-cuff side of familiar faces.

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