Mario Lopez Joins ACCESS HOLLYWOOD

Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, entertainment veteran Mario Lopez will join Kit Hoover and Scott Evans as host of both "Access Hollywood" and its daytime counterpart, "Access Daily" (formerly "Access Live").



In addition, Lopez has signed an overall development and producing deal for both scripted and alternative programming with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.



The announcement was made by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution.



"Mario is a multi-talented television personality. Drawing from his experience as an entertainment TV and radio host, actor, author, and, of course, a father and husband, Mario brings a fresh voice and perspective with creative ideas to our business," said Wilson. "Our viewers know him and love him, and we are so excited to have him as a part of the NBCUniversal family."



"We are thrilled to have someone of Mario's caliber join our 'Access' team," said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer of both "Access Hollywood" and "Access Live." "Mario has grown up in the business and is able to offer our viewers a unique insight on the latest Hollywood headlines. Additionally, as a husband and father of three young children, he has a respect for the daytime audience who are looking for a break in their hectic lives with uplifting stories of everyday people transforming their lives and making a difference in their communities."



"I have long admired the team at NBCUniversal and all the shows being produced," Lopez said. "I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to join in that success and develop scripted and alternative projects on their many creative platforms."

A two-time Emmy Award-winning television host, Mario Lopez is always looking to expand his endeavors. He currently hosts the national iHeartMedia radio shows "On with Mario Lopez" and "iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez," the boxing podcast "The 3 Knockdown Rule," the travel food show "Food Quest" on A&E, and is the host and producer of the HGTV series "Supersize My Pool." Additionally, Lopez co-created and serves as executive producer of the upcoming Netflix scripted series "The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia." The Latinx family comedy centers on a 15-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist and her family. The multi-faceted talent also continues to act. Lopez has most recently appeared on the NBC hit drama "This Is Us" and The CW series "Jane the Virgin." Lopez has also appeared on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Rookie" and has a recurring voice on "Elena of Avalor" with his daughter, Gia. Lopez, who is a New York Times bestselling author, also serves as the Alumni Ambassador of Fitness by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.) He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Courtney; and their three children - Gia, Dominic and their newest addition, Santino, who was born in July.





