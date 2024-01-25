Marie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey Brownstone

Marie Osmond, is a superstar who's been dazzling audiences since she was 3 years old, as the only daughter in the legendary Osmond family.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Marie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey Brownstone

Harvey Brownstone conducts and in-depth interview with the Legendary Marie Osmond on this episode of Harvey Brownstone Interviews.

Marie Osmond, is a superstar who's been dazzling audiences since she was 3 years old, as the only daughter in the legendary Osmond family.

At the age of 12, she recorded her first solo album "Paper Roses", making her the youngest female to reach the #1 spot on TWO Billboard charts. She was also the youngest female to co-host a television show, "Donny & Marie", with her brother, Donny Osmond, which is one of the most popular and beloved TV variety shows of all time.

She's a multiple gold and platinum selling recording artist, with 12 solo albums and numerous Billboard chart-topping singles including "Paper Roses", "In My Own Little Corner of the World", "Who's Sorry Now", "There's No Stopping Your Heart", "Read My Lips", and her iconic duets, not only with Donny, but "You're Still New to Me" and "Sweet Life" with Paul Davis, "It Wasn't Love Before" with Lee Greenwood, "The Way You Do the Things You Do" with Tom Jones, and, of course, "Meet me in Montana" with Dan Seals, which won the 1986 CMA Award for Duo of the Year.

Marie Osmond has hosted numerous TV talk shows, she's had her own radio show, she's starred on Broadway in "The KING and I", and did national tours of "The KING and I" and "The Sound of Music", she's written THREE New York Times Bestselling books, she's starred in THREE Lifetime movies, she ran her own company for 25 years designing and sculpting the most beautiful dolls in the world, and her long running show with her brother Donny in Las Vegas won the award for the #1 Best Show for THREE years in a row.

Marie Osmond is also a renowned philanthropist. She co-founded the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, raising over 9 billion dollars and helping over 12 million children in local hospitals every year.

In 2018 she received "The Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service". She's currently on a North American concert tour playing to sold-out audiences and getting rave reviews.

Her latest album, entitled, "Unexpected", debuted at #1 on Billboard's Classical Crossover chart, and has re-entered Billboard's Top Ten a staggering 29 times. And I can't resist adding that Marie Osmond was the FIRST celebrity Barbie doll created by The Mattel Toy Company.

Harvey Brownstone is a retired judge of the Ontario Court of Justice and was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He is also the bestselling author of "Tug of War: A Judge's Verdict on Separation, Custody Battles and the Bitter Realities of Family Court" and hosted "Family Matters with Justice Harvey Brownstone," a television talk show on matters involving THE FAMILY justice system.

​After a distinguished legal career, Harvey was appointed a judge at the age of 38 in 1995. He has presided in family and criminal courts. He has been a trailblazer in several ways. He was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He was the first sitting judge in the world to write a national best seller and to host a TV talk show.

​Harvey has been a role model and icon in the LGBTQ community. When same-sex marriage was legalized in Canada in 2003, he was the only judge to make himself publicly available to officiate at weddings for lesbian and gay couples travelling to Toronto from all over the world to get married. In 2007, he officiated at the wedding of Edith Windsor and Thea Spyer, the American couple whose marriage triggered the 2013 United States Supreme Court decision overturning the definition of "spouse" in the federal Defense of Marriage Act.

​In February 2021, Harvey launched his online talk show "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" on his own YouTube channel. He saw this as an interesting hobby. Within several months, the show attracted hundreds of thousands - and then eventually, millions - of viewers. Because of the overwhelming success of the show, Harvey decided to retire from the judiciary on December 31, 2021 after having presided as a full-time judge for 26 1/2 years. Free from the constraints imposed upon judges regarding the expression of opinions and the endorsement of private enterprise, Harvey now happily devotes his full-time attention to hosting "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" as a regular member of the public - albeit one with a rather illustrious and unique career history.

Watch Marie Osmond on Harvey Brownstone Interviews on Youtube here:

https://youtu.be/RypRlCL27cE?si=539v3-D3Og6gGvBD

The official website for Harvey Brownstone Interviews may be found at https://www.harveybrownstoneinterviews.com

Get "The Talk Show Blend" - Coffee For The Modern Day Trailblazer! By Harvey Brownstone from Breakfast At Dominique's available at https://www.HollywoodBlends.com



