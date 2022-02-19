Mariana Méndez Alejandre to Co-Produce BESTIA

Mexican film producer Mariana Méndez Alejandre has joined the Oscar and Annie nominated short film "Bestia" as co-producer. Directed by Hugo Covarrubias and inspired by real events, the film centers around the life of a secret police agent during the military dictatorship in Chile, where the relationship with her dog, body, fears and frustrations, reveal a macabre fracture in her mind and country. Nominated in the animated short category at the 94th Academy Awards, the film uses felt puppets with porcelain faces to juxtapose the fragility of the characters' heads with the steeliness of their mindsets.

Bestia is produced by Tevo Díaz through his Chilean production company Trebol3. Since 2021, the film has been showcased at more than 20 film festivals around the world including the Guadalajara Film Festival, where it picked up the Rigo Mora award, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival.

"I'm thrilled and honored to join the talented team of the animated short film Bestia. Hugo Covarrubias' artistry is unparalleled and I couldn't be more excited to support a film that invites the audience to consider not just the banality of evil, but the way it moves through our world, often looking just like the rest of us.", said Méndez Alejandre.

Bestia is nominated in the Best Animated Short category at the 94th Academy Awards and in the Best Short Subject category at the 49th Annie Awards.