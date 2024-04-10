Margot Robbie Developing New Film Based on Board Game MONOPOLY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Margot Robbie, the acclaimed star of Barbie, has just joined another project based on an iconic piece of IP.

According to Variety, Robbie will be producing a film based on Hasbro's board game Monopoly with her production company LuckyChap. Invented in 1935, the board game is one of the most played of all time, featuring numerous spin-offs and alternate boards. It will be a live-action feature, with Hasbro producing as well.

Adam Fogelson, the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, had this to say about the project: “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

LuckyChap agreed that "Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended. Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

LuckyChap previously produced I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and the 2023 blockbuster global phenomenon Barbie.

The news was originally announced in Las Vegas during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.