Margo Martindale Joins IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Deadline reports that Margo Martindale has joined "Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story." The Emmy winner will play Lucianne Steinberger Goldberg.

The rest of the cast includes Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Lewinsky produces the series.

Goldberg, a literary agent and author, met Linda Tripp while working on THE PROPOSAL for the book on the death of Clinton aide Vince Foster. The two women became friends, and in 1997 Goldberg advised Tripp to secretly record former White House intern Lewinsky talking about her sexual relationship with President Clinton. Goldberg mistakenly advised Tripp that it was legal to record phone conversations in Maryland without the consent of the other party.

Martindale is known for her appearances on "Justified," "The Americans," "The Good Wife," and "The Good Fight." She has a prominent recurring guest role as herself on Netflix's "Bojack Horseman."

