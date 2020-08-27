Margaret Qualley Joins MAID Netflix Series

The dramedy is produced by John Wells and Margot Robbie.

Deadline reports that actress Margaret Qualley will star in "Maid," a new Netflix dramedy series from producers John Wells and Margot Robbie.

Molly Smith Metzler wrote the script, which is inspired by Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

The series centers Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to - barely - make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid is described as a beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

Qualley is best known for roles on "The Leftovers" and "Fosse/Verdon." She also played Pussycat in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

