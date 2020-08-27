Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Margaret Qualley Joins MAID Netflix Series

The dramedy is produced by John Wells and Margot Robbie.

Aug. 27, 2020  

Deadline reports that actress Margaret Qualley will star in "Maid," a new Netflix dramedy series from producers John Wells and Margot Robbie.

Molly Smith Metzler wrote the script, which is inspired by Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

The series centers Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to - barely - make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid is described as a beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

Qualley is best known for roles on "The Leftovers" and "Fosse/Verdon." She also played Pussycat in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Read the original story on Deadline.


