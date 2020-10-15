Manchester Animation Festival Announces Industry Day Speakers

With a range of live events for animation professionals to gain valuable insight into the industry.

Manchester Animation Festival (MAF), the UK's largest animation festival, has today revealed the events and speakers of their new 'Industry Day', sponsored by Brown Bag Films. With a range of live events for animation professionals to gain valuable insight into the industry, the dedicated day will place on the 19th November 2020. The festival runs from 15th-30th November as a digital format and tickets are available here.

Open to the animation professionals and public guests, the Industry Day has been curated to debate, discuss and inform the industry. Panels of experts will offer industry insights into funding, selling animation overseas, legal tips, changes to workplace and future workflows amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlights include industry insider sessions; short engaging talks covering a wide range of subjects, be it IP rights, mental health, recruitment or representation. Sessions will also delve into the importance of IP and trade marking work, the practicalities of working as a service studio and black perspectives from the workplace.

'Fund and Games', to explain strategies for getting funding, the do's and don'ts and the hurdles to overcome, with speakers from the Young Audiences Content Fund (BFI), Animation UK and British Animation Awards and 'Selling Animation Overseas' introduced by Graham Stuart Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for International Trade MP with representatives from Aardman, Lumine and Haikun Animation.

The Industry Day is just part of MAF's full comprehensive offer to industry with 'In the Frame - Green for the Screen' debating environment and sustainability issues facing industry (Wednesday 18th 10:00) and Animated Answers covering the next five years for industry and Pitching work (Tuesday 17th 11:30, Wed 11:30). MAKING IT in Manchester also returns (Wednesday 18th 16:00) to highlight he regions vast contribution to the sector.

Linking with the Industry Day, the MAF Marketplace will link companies and animation studios to showcase their work and meet the festival delegates. Virtual stalls will allow industry to chat, meet, share and network. Studios and companies attending and sponsoring the MAF Marketplace are Jellyfish Pictures Ltd, Marks & Clerk, Animation Toolkit, the Young Audiences Content Fund (BFI), Blue Zoo, Brown Bag Films, Toon Boom and the University of Salford.

In previous years, Manchester Animation Festival has taken place as in-person events, networking and talks. This year, MAF has adapted the format to take place digitally, in-line with Government restrictions. MAF is using this new format as an opportunity to allow a much wider audience than ever-before, with events available on catch up over a longer period of time.

The full programme of the festival comprises short films, fantastic features, UK premieres, exclusive previews, mesmerising masterclasses and eclectic events that celebrate what the world of animation can offer. Live Q&As, panels and screen talks will hear from experts and acclaimed animators who will share behind the scenes insight into their iconic work and characters. Further events for the festival are yet to be announced.

Tickets are available now from manchesteranimationfestival.co.uk.

Watch a trailer here:

