MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS S3 Now Streaming on Netflix

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All 10 episodes of MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix, continuing the coming-of-age series into what fans have branded the Jackie and Cole era. The new season follows the previous installment's ending, which left the central relationship unresolved heading into the latest chapter.

About the beloved coming-of-age series' exciting new development, Showrunner Melanie Halsall exclusively tells Tudum.com, 'we left them at the end of Season 2 wanting what we were going to give them in Season 3: Jackie and Cole decide that they're going to give it a go,' with star Nikki Rodriguez adding 'it was really nice to just rip the Band-Aid off and get straight to it because we've been waiting for so long.'

On Wednesday, August 5th, Tudum.com hosted a virtual watch party and early screening of episode 1 for over 20,000 My Life with the Walter Boys fans. The watch party included games, polls and a live chat and the series' stars including Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry popped in to join the fun.

About My Life with the Walter Boys S3

The path of true love never runs smooth, especially in Silver Falls. The last time we saw the Walters, Jackie and Cole finally confessed their love for each other, only for Jackie's boyfriend — and Cole's brother — Alex to overhear. But their conversation was interrupted when Walter patriarch George was rushed to the hospital. Season 3 sees the Walters realize what's important in the fallout from this – and discover that it's okay to go after what you want. With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver's seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town's community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected.

More About My Life with the Walter Boys

Format / Episodes: Drama; 10 episodes

Creator/Showrunner: Melanie Halsall

Executive Producers: Ed Glauser, Becky Hartman Edwards

Produced by: Sony Pictures Television, International Production and iGeneration Studios (THE KISSING BOOTH trilogy of films)

Based on the Novel: My Life with the Walter Boys by Ali Novak

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Erin Karpluk, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O'Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Jesse Lipscombe, Nathaniel Arcand, Natalie Sharp, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs, Jake Manley

Showrunner Melanie Halsall told Tudum.com that Season 2 was designed to leave audiences wanting the developments delivered in Season 3, centering on the dynamic between Jackie and Cole.

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