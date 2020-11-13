MUSIC GOT ME HERE, a Documentary About The Healing Power Of Music, to be Released in December

The film is set to be released on December 4th, and available On Demand starting December 15th.

First Run Features will release Music Got me Here, the new documentary from Emmy and Peabody award-winning director Susan Koch. The film will be in a limited virtual theatrical release from December 4th, and available On Demand starting December 15th.

Music Got Me Here follows the against-all-odds, true-life journey of Forrest Allen, in a story of the power of music to heal and transform lives, often in miraculous ways.

A snowboarding accident leaves Forrest, age 18, trapped inside himself, and unable to speak or walk for almost two years. Tom Sweitzer, an eccentric music therapist with a troubled childhood who credits music with saving his own life, is determined to help Forrest find his voice.

Winner of the Best Social Impact Award at the 2020 Greenwich International Film Festival, Music Got Me Here was filmed over the course of five years and features interviews with renowned soprano and music therapy advocate Renee Fleming and National Institute of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins.

Director Susan Koch explains, "It's my hope that this film not only shows the power of music to heal and transform lives, but inspires others to believe in the seemingly impossible. Forrest's journey is about music and healing, but it's also about faith and family, resilience, and overcoming life's greatest challenges."

First Run VP Marc Mauceri added: "We're excited to be working with Susan and her team on their wonderfully illuminating and inspiring film about Forrest Allen, whose incredible journey to overcome a devastating accident is unforgettable. Among its virtues, Music Got Me Here makes you think about music in a whole new light. Audiences will love it!"

THE POWER OF MUSIC

Ancient philosophers, including Plato, Aristotle and Socrates, recognized and wrote about the tremendous power of music. But it's only recently that neuroscientists, using advanced magnetic resonance imaging, have been able to go beyond the anecdotal - and actually document the powerful pathways that exist between music and the brain. Music therapy has the potential to improve the lives of those dealing with some of life's most serious challenges including traumatic brain injuries, Alzheimer's, autism, Parkinson's, cerebral palsy, mental health issues, PTSD, stroke recovery, pain management, and opioid addiction. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, featured in the film, describes today as "a golden moment" for neuroscientists exploring the music-brain connections. Forrest's dramatic story shows what's possible - and offers hope and inspiration for countless others.

ABOUT DIRECTOR SUSAN KOCH

Emmy and Peabody award-winning filmmaker Susan Koch's films and non-fiction television shows have appeared on ABC, NBC, PBS, HBO, Showtime, MTV, ESPN, The Discovery Channel, National Geographic, CNN, and American Movie Classics. Koch's documentary Kicking It, about homeless soccer players who compete in an international tournament, premiered at the Sundance and Tribeca Film Festivals and was broadcast on ESPN. Koch's other films include the award-winning documentaries Reel Models: First Women of Film (AMC), Mario's Story (Showtime), City at Peace (HBO) and The Other City (Showtime). Koch is the Executive Director of the Middleburg Film Festival, located in Middleburg, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C.

MUSIC GOT ME HERE is Directed and Written by Susan Koch. Produced by J. Wendy Thompson-Marquez. Executive Producers are Gary Mather & Christina Co Mather, Teresa Wheeler, Lysa Burke Hutton, Zak Kilberg, Jon Levin and Irwin Winkler. Music by Stephen Endelman. Director of Photography is Neil Barrett. Edited by Georgia Koch. Featuring Forrest Allen, Tom Sweitzer, Rae Stone, Kent Allen, Austin Allen, Renee Fleming, and Dr. Francis Collins.

Zak Kilberg of Social Construct negotiated the sale with Marc Mauceri of First Run Features.

