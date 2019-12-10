MURDERED BY MORNING To Premiere on Oxygen

Oxygen, the network for high-quality crime programming, debuts the chilling new series "Murdered by Morning" on Sunday, January 19th at 7PM ET/PT. Each episode follows the true story of a victim whose night took an unexpected turn, resulting in a horrific homicide. As the sun sets, viewers will watch as seemingly blissful evenings transform into the deadliest nights of all.

"Murdered by Morning" showcases stories where individuals are unaware that the night in question will be their last. From a girls'-night-out gone bad to an overnight shift at a local toy store that takes an unexpected turn, the series recounts how an average night can quickly turn into a nightmare. By examining each case step-by-step, the series combs through numerous suspects until the killer is eventually caught. In each standalone episode, intrigue around the crime builds, dark secrets are uncovered, and "Murdered by Morning" proves that nothing good happens after midnight.

"Murdered by Morning" is produced by Renegade 83 with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Carolyn Day, Haylee Vance, and Shelley Schulze serving as Executive Producers.

Oxygen is a multiplatform crime destination brand for women. Having announced the full-time shift to true crime programming in 2017, Oxygen remains one of the fastest growing cable entertainment networks with popular unscripted original programming that includes the flagship "Snapped" franchise, "Cold Justice," "Killer Couples," "Criminal Confessions," and breakout hit event series such as "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway," "Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks," and "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered." Available in more than 77 million homes, Oxygen is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Watch Oxygen anywhere: On Demand, online, or across mobile and connected TVs.

Watch a sneak peek here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories