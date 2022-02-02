MSNBC Announces New Documentary LOVE & THE CONSTITUTION

MSNBC's new Love & the Constitution feature documentary on Representative Jamie Raskin and his fight to defend democracy. The new special will premiere on MSNBC Sunday, February 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

MSNBC Films presents "Love & The Constitution," a new feature documentary that provides an insider's view into the life of Representative Jamie Raskin and an intimate look at both a nation and Congressman in crisis.

The film follows Representative Raskin for over three years as he fights to defend democracy during Donald Trump's presidency and in the second impeachment trial, and navigates intense personal tragedy amidst the loss of his son, who passed away just days before the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Watch the new documentary trailer here: