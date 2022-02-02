Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MSNBC Announces New Documentary LOVE & THE CONSTITUTION

pixeltracker

The new special will premiere on MSNBC Sunday, February 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Feb. 2, 2022  

MSNBC's new Love & the Constitution feature documentary on Representative Jamie Raskin and his fight to defend democracy. The new special will premiere on MSNBC Sunday, February 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

MSNBC Films presents "Love & The Constitution," a new feature documentary that provides an insider's view into the life of Representative Jamie Raskin and an intimate look at both a nation and Congressman in crisis.

The film follows Representative Raskin for over three years as he fights to defend democracy during Donald Trump's presidency and in the second impeachment trial, and navigates intense personal tragedy amidst the loss of his son, who passed away just days before the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Watch the new documentary trailer here:

MSNBC Announces New Documentary LOVE & THE CONSTITUTION
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Women's Golden Ticket Tee
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beetlejuice Strange & Unusual Face Mask
Beautiful Got A Friend Flowy Tee
Beautiful Got A Friend Flowy Tee

From This Author Michael Major