MIZ & MRS to Return to USA Network on August 6

Your favorite "It" family returns! Today, usa network announced the hit docuseries, MIZ & MRS is set to return with new episodes rounding out its first season on Tuesday, August 6 at 10/9c. The network previously renewed the series for season two which is scheduled to air in 2020.

MIZ & MRS gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE(R) Superstars The Miz(R) and Maryse(TM). After trading the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas, the power couple soon discover there's nothing "quiet" about a life filled with two dogs, two cats, their adorable baby, Monroe, a crazy live-in mother-in-law and the demands of their high-octane careers.

Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, MIZ & MRS complements USA's WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week, with MONDAY NIGHT RAW(R) and SMACKDOWN LIVE(R).

Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn serves as executive producer for WWE. The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse (Maryse Mizanin) are also executive producers.





