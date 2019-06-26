MIZ & MRS to Return to USA Network on August 6

Jun. 26, 2019  
MIZ & MRS to Return to USA Network on August 6

Your favorite "It" family returns! Today, usa network announced the hit docuseries, MIZ & MRS is set to return with new episodes rounding out its first season on Tuesday, August 6 at 10/9c. The network previously renewed the series for season two which is scheduled to air in 2020.

MIZ & MRS gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE(R) Superstars The Miz(R) and Maryse(TM). After trading the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas, the power couple soon discover there's nothing "quiet" about a life filled with two dogs, two cats, their adorable baby, Monroe, a crazy live-in mother-in-law and the demands of their high-octane careers.

Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, MIZ & MRS complements USA's WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week, with MONDAY NIGHT RAW(R) and SMACKDOWN LIVE(R).

Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn serves as executive producer for WWE. The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse (Maryse Mizanin) are also executive producers.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • BBC America Presents WILD LIFE WEEK
  • Jeff Beck Announces U.S. Tour Dates
  • Rubikon Returns With First Album In Four Years
  • Rancid Announce Tour Dates Featuring Pennywise and Special Guests
  • Tommy Bracco Announced as Houseguest for Season 21 of BIG BROTHER
  • Glenda Jackson to Star in BBC One's Adaptation of ELIZABETH IS MISSING

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup