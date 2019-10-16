MHz Choice Announces the Acquisition of TWIN, Created by and Starring GAME OF THRONES' Kristofer Hivju

MHz Networks announces its acquisition from TrustNordisk of the North American rights for TWIN, the Norwegian drama series starring Kristofer Hivju from Game of Thrones. TWIN is a thrilling eight-part drama series directed by Kristoffer Metcalfe and Erika Calmeyer.



TWIN is one of the most anticipated Nordic TV Suspense-Dramas. The series features a prominent cast including Kristofer Hivju, most famously known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's smash-hit drama series Game of Thrones and Norwegian actress Rebekka Nystabakk; high production value and a thrilling story taking place in the dramatic and picturesque settings of Lofoten, Norway.



"This is a series that is not to be missed, said Frederick Thomas, President and CEO of MHz Networks. "It's in keeping with the very best of MHz programming and something everyone needs to see".



With a budget of EUR 6.7 M, the series was created by Kristofer Hivju and lead writer/director Kristoffer Metcalfe, who have known each other since they lived together in Oslo in their early 20s.



Erik and Adam are identical twin brothers, living completely different lives. Erik is a broke surfer bum. Adam is a successful family and business man. When Erik seeks out his brother for the first time in 15 years, a quarrel ends with Erik and Adam's wife, Ingrid, accidentally killing Adam. To avoid getting arrested for murder, and save his brother's family, Erik takes over Adam's identity. It soon turns out that the biggest challenge is not avoiding getting caught - it's pretending to be someone you're not.



The series will premiere on MHz Networks' streaming service MHz Choice February 4, 2020 and on DVD March 17, 2020.





