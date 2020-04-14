MGM Releases 1983's VALLEY GIRL Across Digital Platforms for the First Time Ever

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is releasing its 1983 hit teen comedy Valley Girl across all digital platforms for the first time ever, beginning today.

Directed by Martha Coolidge and starring Nicolas Cage, Deborah Foreman, Michelle Meyrink, Elizabeth Daily, Cameron Dye and Michael Bowen, the film was originally released in theaters on April 29, 1983.

Valley Girl is a sweetly romantic slice of 1980s nostalgia you don't want to miss. When Julie (Deborah Foreman) dumps her preppy boyfriend, the last thing she expects is to find love with the rockin' Randy (Nicolas Cage). The future's open wide for Julie ... but when her disapproving friends find Randy to be grody to the max, she is caught up in a culture clash between her Valley lifestyle and her Hollywood punk.

Valley Girl is available for purchase today across major digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, VUDU and FandangoNOW among others.





