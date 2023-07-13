METAL MONSTERS: THE RIGHTEOUS REDEEMER to Premiere on Max in Augsut

Max Original METAL MONSTERS: THE RIGHTEOUS REDEEMER debuts SUNDAY, JULY 30 on Max, the same day as the season three finale of HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy series, “The Righteous Gemstones.”

This documentary special provides a behind-the-scenes look at the hilarious, wickedly talented Rick Disharoon and his small-town, family-owned business, The Metal Shop, as the team gets the chance of a lifetime: to build an epic monster truck for Danny McBride and one of Hollywood’s biggest television shows, “The Righteous Gemstones.”

METAL MONSTERS: THE RIGHTEOUS REDEEMER is executive produced by Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Brandon James, Mark Herwick, Vincent Cariati, Justin Comins and Jack Whigham.

Watch the new trailer here: