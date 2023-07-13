METAL MONSTERS: THE RIGHTEOUS REDEEMER to Premiere on Max in Augsut

The special will be released on Sunday, July 30, the same day as the season three finale of HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy series, “The Righteous Gemstones.”
Max Original METAL MONSTERS: THE RIGHTEOUS REDEEMER debuts SUNDAY, JULY 30 on Max, the same day as the season three finale of HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy series, “The Righteous Gemstones.”
This documentary special provides a behind-the-scenes look at the hilarious, wickedly talented Rick Disharoon and his small-town, family-owned business, The Metal Shop, as the team gets the chance of a lifetime: to build an epic monster truck for Danny McBride and one of Hollywood’s biggest television shows, “The Righteous Gemstones.”
METAL MONSTERS: THE RIGHTEOUS REDEEMER is executive produced by Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Brandon James, Mark Herwick, Vincent Cariati, Justin Comins and Jack Whigham.
Watch the new trailer here:
