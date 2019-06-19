MASTERS OF ILLUSION To Be In Residency at Harrah's Lake Tahoe

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, the hit CW television series and America's largest touring magic show will be in residency fromJune 27 - September 2, 2019 with MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! in the South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe, 15 US-50, Stateline, NV 89449. See and meet in person stars from the television show, including award-winning master magicians: DAN SPERRY, FARRELL DILLON, MICHAEL TURCO and TOMMY WIND.



Performances will be running for 12 weeks on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, June 27 - September 2, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe. On Thursday, July 4, 2019 the performance will be given at 2:00 p.m. There are no performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It's fun for the whole family! Tickets range from $24 - $45 each, plus applicable taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 1-775-586-6244, or online at www.mastersofillusionlive.com. There will be a Meet & Greet with THE MAGICIANS in the lobby of the theatre following all performances. Get a Sneak Peak of what to expect by visiting: https://vimeo.com/user4830612/review/340776800/a5ac8637fe



More About MASTERS OF ILLUSION :

Starring the world's greatest award-winning magicians, this 21st century magic show is unlike anything audiences will have seen before. This Limited Engagement of MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! is a production featuring modern illusions and unbelievable arts of deception. The audience will have to watch closely as they experience tricks that can't possibly be done...or can they? Audiences will laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic and will be on the edge of their seats watching jaw-dropping grand illusions. The performers combine fantasy, fervor and flair within their illusions that leave the audience amazed as the magic happens right in front of their eyes. MASTERS OF ILLUSION has been performed live in front of tens of thousands of people worldwide over the past eight years and has been seen by over 100 million viewers on The CW Network and in 125 other countries around the world. Experience it live for yourself at Harrah's Lake Tahoe!



About The Magicians :

DAN SPERRY - Anti-Conjuror, Dan Sperry has been described as David Copperfield meets Marilyn Manson and is the only illusionist to ever be awarded the title of most original magician on FOX's "World Magic Awards." His show combines illusion and the bizarre with satirical macabre humor. It is non-stop mayhem set to an industrial musical score with razor blades, buzz saws, voodoo, blood and more. Sperry has toured with MASTERS OF ILLUSIONÒ and is featured in the 6th season of the hit television series MASTERS OF ILLUSION currently airing on The CW Network.



FARRELL DILLON is known for his regular appearances on five seasons of The CW Network's MASTERS OF ILLUSION. He has been nominated for Stage Magician of the Year by The Magic CastleÒ in Hollywood. When not headlining in Las Vegas, Dillon can be seen on tour in some of the United States' largest performing arts venues. He has been seen on television on The Today Show, ABC, NBC, FOX, The CW, ESPN, The Food Network, MTV, BBC, MyNetwork TV and Pop TV, to name a few. Dillon combines hilarious comedy and mind-melting magic in a modern style.



MICHAEL TURCO fell in love with the mystery of magic when he was just five years old. Spending his summers just miles from the strip in Atlantic City, Turco saw every magic show in the area and was intent to master each trick and illusion on his own. Turco has had his own show in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood casino and brought a little bit of Jersey to the strip. The press describes Turco as "a natural born talent...a true success story." Turco has been with the MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! tour for five years now and has been featured on the hit CW television series MASTERS OF ILLUSIONÒ numerous times, most recently on the 6th season currently airing.



TOMMY WIND is a magician from Staten Island in New York City. He has performed in many of his own original shows, combining illusion with Rock and Roll music, in New York City, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wind began his career when he was only seven years old after his grandfather introduced him to magic by showing him the disappearing hanky trick. He is now the youngest magician to perform in Las Vegas to date. Wind is a hip, young illusionist who combines his amazing magic and musical talents into a fun, unique show for all ages. Wind is an award recipient of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and was a winner of "Magician of the Year" award on the network television special "World Magic Awards." He was recently featured in the Bally's Las Vegas hit show MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! Wind has appeared multiple times on The CW Network's hit television show, MASTERES OF ILLUSION, including the current sixth season now airing.





