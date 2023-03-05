MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Hosted By Dean Cain, Returns To The CW Network For Week Five Of Season Nine

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 05, 2023  

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Five of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, March 11, 2023 8/7 Central.


Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Season Nine consists of 18 new episodes.

Dean Cain is a multi-faceted, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and actor. An All-American football player at Princeton University, he transitioned to film when an injury ended his (NFL) Buffalo Bills career.

He starred as Clark Kent/Superman in "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (4 seasons), produced and hosted "Ripley's Believe It Or Not" (4 seasons) and has made well over 100 films, including "Out of Time" "The Broken Hearts Club," God's Not Dead," "Vendetta," and "Gosnell."

A strong believer in Human Rights, Cain received the prestigious ORDER OF ARMENIA for producing the anti-Genocide documentary film, ARCHITECTS OF DENIAL. His newest documentary, HATE AMONG US, won an Emmy AwardÒ. HATE AMONG US shines a light on the current rise of anti-Semitism throughout the United States and Europe.

ORIGINAL EPISODE
MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"Mind Tricks, Time Travel, and Sharp Things" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Dan Sperry with Dean Cain, Deadly Games (The Point of a Blade), Ben Barnes (Mystical Virtuosos), Smoothini (Roping You In), Rob Lake (Remote Magic), Joshua Jay (In The Nick of Time) and Wayne Hoffman (Training the Mind). (905) Original airdate 3/11/2023.

ENCORE EPISODE:
MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET)

"Deception, Heights, and One Crossbow" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SMOKE AND MIRRORS - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Ed Alonzo with Dean Cain, Xavier Mortimer (Magic to the Heights), Eric Buss (Reimagining Smoke and Mirrors), Farrell Dillon (The Color of Magic), Alexandra Duvivier (Deception) and Deadly Games (Alfredo Silva and Aleksandra Alex) (The Point of Crossbow). Encore Presentation (901) Original airdate 2/11/2023.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone and David Martin. ATI is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current projects include: "World Funniest Animals," "The Hollywood Christmas Parade," "Masters of Illusion" and the Emmy Award-nominated "Laura McKenzie's Traveler." ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com



