MAN IN THE FIELD Documentary To Be Released September 24

Man In The Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan will be released in theaters and on demand September 24. The documentary was directed by Patrick Trefz.

Man in the Field profiles pioneering American multimedia artist and chef Jim Denevan, revealing the personal and circumstantial struggles behind his myriad and mysterious artistic gifts. As Jim battles to overcome an onswell of mental illness in his family, he creates a body of inimitable work. His canvases are twofold: he makes land art, epic geometric formations. And he creates dinners that transcend the experience of what we know as a meal. Both forms of expression originate from Jim's need for both community and solitude; both touch people, including the artist, in unexpected ways.

Jim Denevan (born 1961) is an American chef and artist who creates temporary land art. He is also the founder of Outstanding in the Field, a traveling farm dinner series. Jim Denevan works with natural materials to create massive scale drawings in sand, ice, and soil. His sculptures are not placed in the landscape, rather, the landscape is the means of their creation. His process goes beyond drawing and implies a spairitual land-finding process. Jim Denevan uses a stick and a RAKE to draw on sand. His creations usually last a few hours before being washed away by the tides. Aerial photography or video is needed to comprehend the final work.

Patrick Trefz lives and works in Santa Cruz, California. Trefz is an award-winning documentary photographer and filmmaker. He has been recognized for three critically acclaimed feature-length documentaries: Thread (2007), Idiosyncrasies (2010) and Surfers' Blood (2016). He has directed multiple music videos, commercials, and shorts. Trefz' work is known nationally and internationally in publications including Surfers' Journal, Big, Geo, and The New York Times. Trefz is the author of Santa Cruz: Visions of Surf City (SolidPublishing, 2002), Thread (powerHouse, 2009), and Surfers' Blood (powerHouse, 2012).

Watch the trailer below.