Lucy Lawless Returns for Season 3 of Acorn TV's MY LIFE IS MURDER

The series returns on Monday, October 10th on Acorn TV.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Lucy Lawless (Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess) reprises her role as the unstoppable and mischievous investigator Alexa Crowe in the third season of the original series My Life is Murder returning Monday, October 10th on Acorn TV, AMC Networks' acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television. This season, Martin Henderson (Virgin River) who plays Alexa's brother will return as a series regular. Two episodes will premiere weekly on Mondays through November 7.

Alexa Crowe is back in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand with ten new intriguing cases that pit her against fascinating, powerful and surprising suspects each week - everyone from eccentric billionaires to grieving florists, and tango dancers to fiery fashionistas. The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa's unique brand of crime solving, but they quickly learn that you underestimate Alexa Crowe at your own risk.

Proud "lone wolf" Alexa has now built a small community of fierce supporters, friends and fellow investigators in Madison (Ebony Vagulans), Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and Reuben (Joe Naufahu), along with new friends into this unlikely "found family." Alexa is surrounded by her brother Will Crowe (Martin Henderson) who was recently released from prison and a Navy Cryptologist (newcomer Tatum Warren-Ngata). Guest stars this season include Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

My Life Is Murder is a Greenstone TV Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV and DCD Rights Ltd., in association with Network 10. The series' executive producers are Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, Lucy Lawless, Harriet Crampton, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees, and the producer is Mark Beesley.

