Lucasfilm to Share Exclusive Sneak Peek of THE MANDALORIAN at Disney's D23 Expo

For the first time at D23 Expo, Lucasfilm will host a pavilion on the show floor from August 23-25 with an impressive display showcasing the evolution of the Star Wars stormtrooper. The exhibit will include several of the screen-used costumes seen throughout the iconic movie series. From the classic stormtrooper to the new design featured in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this stunning display is a rare opportunity to examine these production costumes up close and study the many unique styles deployed throughout a galaxy far, far away.

Also featured in the Lucasfilm pavilion will be a special section for young Padawans that will include Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures video shorts along with multiple interactive activities for kids.

Plus, as part of the Disney+ panel on Friday, August 23, at 3:30 p.m. in Hall D23, fans will get a sneak peek at Jon Favreau's action-packed bounty hunter series, The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian (played by Pedro Pascal) is a bounty hunter who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. Dave Filoni (supervising director on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and writer/director on The Mandalorian), along with special guests, will join Favreau for the on-stage presentation. The highly anticipated program for Disney+ represents the first-ever Star Wars live-action series.

Single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of D23 Expo 2019 are available for $89 for one-day adult admission and $69 for children 3-9. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $77 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children 3-9. Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2019, visit D23Expo.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories