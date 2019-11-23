Louie Anderson Will Lead New Comedy at Fox

Nov. 23, 2019  
Louie Anderson Will Lead New Comedy at Fox

Variety reports that Louie Anderson has taken on the role of feline in a new comedy at Fox: "Tigsley."

"Tigsley" is described as an adult comedy about a family dealing with life, love, the pursuit of happiness, and their obnoxious insult-hurling talking cat (Anderson).

Anderson will wear a cat costume on the series. No CGI is involved.

Anderson is a stand up comedian. He also won an Emmy for best supporting actor for his work on "Baskets."

Read the original story on Variety.



