Louie Anderson Will Lead New Comedy at Fox

Variety reports that Louie Anderson has taken on the role of feline in a new comedy at Fox: "Tigsley."

"Tigsley" is described as an adult comedy about a family dealing with life, love, the pursuit of happiness, and their obnoxious insult-hurling talking cat (Anderson).

Anderson will wear a cat costume on the series. No CGI is involved.

Anderson is a stand up comedian. He also won an Emmy for best supporting actor for his work on "Baskets."

