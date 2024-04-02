Liz Miele New Comedy Special 'Murder Sheets' Will Make Worldwide Premiere On Youtube

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Liz Miele releases her new stand-up special "MURDER SHEETS" today, Tuesday, April 2. Join Liz for the worldwide premiere and watch party at 6pm PT / 9pm ET free on YouTube HERE.

Filmed live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, Liz hit the stage with her rapidfire storytelling style to share her tales of dating, murder, rules about edibles, international touring, dead cats, and more. Liz's new special "Murder Sheets" follows her previous special "The Ghost of Academic Future" which was named Best of 2022 by The New York Times and Paste. Her previous self-produced and self-released specials also include "Emotionally Exhausting" (3M+ views) and "Self Help Me" (1.9M views) all streaming free on YouTube. On tour throughout 2024, Liz will be bringing a brand new hour of stand-up on her Sky Princess Comedy Tour which includes a run of international headlining shows. Find tour info and tickets at lizmiele.com.

BUY/STREAM 'MURDER' SHEETS' ALBUM: https://album.link/lizmiele

Tour Dates

Apr 5 Vancouver, Canada (selling fast)

Apr 6 Corning, CA

Apr 7 San Diego, CA

Apr 13 Los Angeles, CA

Apr 17-20 Minneapolis, MN

Apr 26-27 Hartford, CT

Apr 28 Providence, RI

May 10 Edinburgh, Scotland

May 11 Dublin, Ireland

May 12 London, UK (selling fast)

May 15 Berlin, Germany

May 16 Frankfurt, Germany

May 17 Heidelberg, Germany

May 18 Luxembourg

May 19 Paris, France

May 20 Karlsruhe, Germany

May 21 Brussels, Belgium

May 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 23 Geneva, Switzerland

May 24 Zurich, Switzerland

May 26 Istanbul, Turkey

Jun 2 Stamford, CT

Jun 8 Asheville, NC

Jun 27 Dallas, TX

Jun 28 San Antonio, TX

Jun 29 Houston, TX

Jun 30 Austin, TX

Aug 8 Montreal, Canada (selling fast)

Aug 9 Toronto, Canada

Aug 24 Boston, MA

Sept 5 Nashville, TN

Sep 6-8 Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 Detroit, MI

Sep 22 Chicago, IL

Oct 25-26 Lincoln City, OR

Oct 27 Portland, OR



Career comedian Liz Miele started doing stand-up in New York City at 16 years old, stealing into the city from her home in New Jersey to do open mics. By the time she was 18, Liz was profiled in The New Yorker and at 22 she appeared on Comedy Central's “Live at Gotham”. Liz has since been on Comedy Central's “This Week at the Comedy Cellar”, NPR's “Wait Wait Don't Tell Me", Hulu's "Coming To The Stage", AXS TV's “Gotham Comedy Live", and she's released several viral videos on YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok including jokes “Feminist Sex Positions:", “F*ck Finland”, and “London Cops Are Better Than American Cops”. Liz has self-produced and self-released four live comedy albums and three specials including "Emotionally Exhausting" which has over 3M views and "Self Help Me" at almost 2M views. Her most recent special "The Ghost of Academic Future" has over 1M views and was named on The New York Times, Paste Magazine and Interrobang “Best Comedy Specials of 2022” lists. Her next special “Murder Sheets” premieres April 2, 2024 on YouTube. Liz is also an author with the release of her first book “Why Cats Are Assholes” which sold out its first printing and was hailed as "a very funny book" by comedy legend Paula Poundstone. She co-hosts THE WEEKLY podcast "2 Non Doctors" with comedian Maria Shehata.