Listings For NBC's 'late Night With Seth Meyers' - July 21 - July 28

Tuesday, July 21: New content shot remotely featuring guests Chris Evans (Co-founder of AStartingPoint.com), Action Bronson (F*ck, That's Delicious) and musical guest Elle King (Song: "The Let Go," EP: Elle King: In Isolation). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1014A.

**Wednesday, July 22: New content shot remotely featuring guests Amy Sedaris (At Home with Amy Sedaris) and Joy Reid (The ReidOut). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1015A.

Thursday, July 23: New content shot remotely featuring guests Former VP Al Gore and Rachel Brosnahan (Annual Covenant House Sleep Out, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1016A.

Friday, July 24: Guests Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) and Jalen Rose (Jalen & Jacoby). (OAD 7/13/20)

Monday, July 27: New content shot remotely featuring guests Sen. Kamala Harris (Sen. of CA) and Pete Carroll (Head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Compete to Create: An Approach to Living and Leading Authentically). Show 1017A.

**Tuesday, July 28: New content shot remotely featuring guest Cameron Diaz (Avaline) and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: "Got What I Got," Album: 9). Show 1018A.

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

